The customer comes first. The patient comes first. The listener comes first. The planet comes first. The community comes first. These are the themes I have been hearing from my clients over the past several months.

At Greenough, we understand our clients’ needs and tailor the messages we share to meet our clients’ business goals.

When our clients ask questions like…

How do we engage and grow our customer base?

How do we ensure that our patients know that the vaccine is safe?

How do we create products that focus on sustainability?

How do we support the community in meaningful ways?

How do we connect with our listeners on topics they want to hear on platforms they interact with?

…we come up with meaningful and compelling story angles that will resonate with the media and beyond.

Here are a few recent stories that showcase we know who comes first.

The customer truly comes first with the description of Vivantio’s new service management product suite in CustomerThink.

The East Boston Neighborhood Health Center is there to support essential workers as eligibility opens up in Massachusetts. Boston 25 documented the direct impact in Revere.

The efforts by Massachusetts Immigrant Collaborative partner organization Brazilian Worker Center to vaccinate the community are highlighted by GBH.

Food delivery may never be the same following the introduction of robots at Bridgewater State University, a partnership between Sodexo and Starship Robots that was featured in the Boston Globe.

Vulture names WBUR’s Anything for Selena one of “The Best Podcasts of 2021 (So Far).”