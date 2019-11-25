Healthcare/Life Science
- Envision Healthcare: Becker’s ASC Review, 5 quality insights from ASC experts, 11/21
- Envision Healthcare: Becker’s ASC Review, 20 key trends and concepts for ASCs heading into 2020, 11/20
- Envision Healthcare: FierceHealthcare, FierceHealthcare’s 2019 Women of Influence Awards, 11/18
- Synaptic Health Alliance: American Hospital Association, Removing Health Care Inefficiencies One Link at a Time, 11/18
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: Technology Networks, Technology Networks Explores the CRISPR Revolution: An Interview With Dr Amy Butler, 11/21
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: SpectroscopyNOW, Thermo Fisher introduces new processing tool for Raman spectra, 11/20
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: Inspectioneering Journal, What to Know About the 3rd Edition of API RP 578, 11/19/19
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: Environmental XPRT, New Virtual TruScan RM App Enables Method Validation in the Cloud, 11/19
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: BioTechniques, End-to-end solution for gene expression profiling and RNA-based discovery now available, 11/21
Technology
- Workhuman: Workspan Magazine, Amazon’s Reskilling Efforts Are the Tip of the Automation Iceberg, Nov./Dec. issue
- Workhuman: TechBeacon, 13 ways to motivate software engineers, 11/18
Consumer
- Arbella Insurance: Boston25 News, Holiday lawsuits: how insurers look out for holiday mishaps, 11/22