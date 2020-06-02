Healthcare/Life Sciences
- East Boston Neighborhood Health Center: WBUR, Here’s What To Expect As Mass. Doctors Reopen For Routine Medical Care, 5/26
- East Boston Neighborhood Health Center: Chelsea Record, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center Opens COVID-19 Testing to All, 5/21
- East Boston Neighborhood Health Center: Chelsea Record, EBNHC Ofrece Pruebas de COVID-19, 5/21
- East Boston Neighborhood Health Center: WGBH, You Got Apples? We Have Frozen Pancakes. Local Communities Share Surplus, 5/20
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: SelectScience, Viral genomics: How sequencing can uncover the fundamentals of coronavirus, May 27, 2020
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: Technology Networks, Talking Viral Mutations, Genome Sequencing and Antigenic Drift With Dr Timothy Triche, May 27, 2020
- Inovalon: Inovalon Launches InfectionWatch For The Provider Marketplace, May 28, 2020
- Wolters Kluwer: Mother Jones,Temperature Checks Are Becoming the New Normal. Do They Work?, 5/29
- Wolters Kluwer: MedCityNews, Covid-19: A pivotal moment for rebuilding trust in healthcare, 5/26
- Wolters Kluwer: Healthcare Finance News, Montefiore Health System using tech to scale population health management strategies, 5/28
- Prospero Health: South Carolina Public Radio, A Fort Mill Nurse’s Insights at the Dawn of the Telehealth Age, 5/29
Technology
- Workhuman: Marketplace, What it’s like searching for and starting a new job during COVID-19, 5/28
- Workhuman: SHRM, 10 Tips for Returning Employees to the Workplace, 5/28
- Workhuman: TecHRSeries, Key Takeaways From Workhuman Livestream, 5/29
- Workhuman: TecHRSeries, Interview with Sarah Hamilton, Sr. Director of Human Resources – Workhuman, 5/26