Technology
- Workhuman: CNBC, The coronavirus could actually make working from home more commonplace, 3/6/20
- Workhuman: HR Dive, Workhuman: Many workers who have been sexually harassed don’t trust HR, 3/6/20
- Workhuman: Romper.com, Pregnancy Discrimination Is Still A Glaring Problem, New Report Shows, 3/6/20
Healthcare/Life Sciences
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: New York Times, Thermo Fisher Agrees to Buy Genetic Tester Qiagen in $11.5 Billion Deal, 3/3/20
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: Clinical Lab Manager, PCR-Based Methods Lead COVID-19 Diagnostic Efforts, 3/2/20
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: BioTechniques, Karla Plevova on the genomics of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, 3/3/20
Consumer
- Arbella Insurance Group: The Standard, Expect the Unexpected: The Truth About Umbrella Policies, 3/6/20
- Arbella Insurance Group: :Agency Checklists, Arbella Promotes David Zawilinski To Director Of Commercial Lines Product, 3/6/20
- Arbella Insurance Group:Dedham Patch, Bearingstar Insurance Brings Distractology® to Ursuline Academy, 3/2/20
Professional Services
- Foley Hoag: Citybizlist, Ellie Kang Joins Foley Hoag as Counsel, 3/5/20