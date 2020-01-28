Healthcare/Life Sciences
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: The National Provisioner, First multi-frequency metal detector designed for combination systems will make its WestPack debut, 1/23/20
- Synaptic Health Alliance: Modern Diplomacy, Businesses Must Work Together to Protect Users’ Digital Identities, 1/18/20
- CareWell: The Boston Globe, State seeks to rein in largely unregulated urgent care industry, 1/20/20
Technology
- Workhuman: SouthCoast Today, New Bedford native Steve Pemberton to give keynote address at UMass Dartmouth’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast, 1/17/20
Consumer
- Arbella: Agency Checklists, Arbella Celebrates 2019 Philanthropic Initiatives, 1/24/20
Professional Services
- Foley Hoag: New York Times, U.N. Court’s Order on Rohingya Is Cheered, but Will Myanmar Comply?, 1/24/20
- Foley Hoag: Law360, Myanmar Ruling Hailed As Global Step Against Genocide, 1/23/20