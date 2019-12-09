Healthcare/Life Sciences
- Lahey Health: Boston 25 News, 6 people hospitalized in 2 days due to snowblower-related injuries, 12/3/19
- Lyndra Therapeutics: WIRED, A Once-a-Month Birth Control Pill Is Coming—Here’s How It Works, 12/4/19
- Lyndra Therapeutics: MIT News, Monthly birth control pill could replace daily doses, 12/4/19
- Lyndra Therapeutics: Reuters Health, S. scientists test first monthly contraceptive pill in pigs, 12/4/19
- Envision Healthcare: Becker’s Health IT & CIO Report, The biggest IT threat to health systems goes beyond cyberattacks, 12/4/19
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: Zenopa, Thermo Fisher helps advance genomic profiling through its Genexus System, 12/6/19
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: GenomeWeb, MedGenome, Thermo Fisher Array for South Asians to Support Consumer, MDx Test Development, 12/3/19
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: BioProcess International, Making Media a Priority: An Interview with Susan Riley of Advanced Bioprocessing, 12/4/19
Technology
- Workhuman: People-doc.com, The financial ROI of employee experience: Stats for your business case, 12/5/19
Professional Services
- Foley Hoag: Boston Globe, It’s time to clear a path through the political gridlock for a test of congestion pricing, 12/5/19
- Foley Hoag: Citybizlist New York, Foley Hoag Adds Colin Kirby as Partner, 12/5/19
- Arbella Insurance: Agency Checklists, Arbella Appoints Susan Kostro As Senior Vice President Of Commercial Lines, 12/6/19