Healthcare/Life Sciences
- Synaptic Health Alliance: Becker’s Health IT & CIO Report, 5 updates on blockchain, 12/17/19
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific: GenomeWeb, NeoGenomics Focused on Companion Diagnostics, NGS in 2020, 12/17/19
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific: FiercePharma, Joinn Biologics nabs $60M to use for biologics capacity, 12/19/19
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific: BioSpace, Sangamo Highlights Advancements in Genomic Medicine Pipeline and Expanded R&D and Manufacturing Capabilities at R&D Day, 12/17/19
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific: Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News, 8 Biopharma Trends to Watch in 2020, 12/16/19
Technology
- Workhuman: Forbes, 13 Smart Ways Businesses Are Leveraging Tech In HR, 12/20/19
- Workhuman: Logistics Manager, Supply Chain Excellence Awards 2019 winners: Rising Star, 12/20/19
- Workhuman: Blogarama, 5 Employer Brand Steps for the Everyday Recruiter, 12/18/19
- Workhuman: HRO Today, Revolutionizing HR: 2019 HR Superstars, 12/17/19
- Workhuman: Forbes, 10 Proven Methods For Measuring The ROI Of Company Culture, 12/16/19
Fisher Scientific: GenomeWeb, Stanford Researchers Apply Liquid Biopsy Tools to Molecular Fungal Detection Workflow, 12/19/19