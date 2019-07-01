We love a great story, and we recently had the pleasure of helping Drs. Leonard Zon and George Daley and their team at the Stem Cell Program at Boston Children’s Hospital tell theirs. The video captures how innovative medical research can make a meaningful impact on children. It’s truly heartwarming.

The timing is perfect for the holidays since Boston Children’s Hospital and Legal Sea Foods are continuing a 15-year tradition of fundraising. Our short video provides a glimpse into what goes on inside Dr. Zon’s lab and encourages others to contribute. If you’d like to contribute, please see the fundraising page for the Stem Cell Program or head to your nearest Legal Sea Foods for gift cards