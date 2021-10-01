Meet the Scientists Behind mRNA Vaccines
Drs. Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman met photocopying journal articles and soon began working together to better understand mRNA. Together, they discovered a breakthrough: how to make mRNA non-inflammatory to enable development of cutting-edge mRNA-based vaccines. In a video from Penn Medicine, they explain how the technology is now being used to develop everything from a gene therapy for sickle cell anemia to vaccines for peanut allergies.
A New Approach to Understanding Cancer: Protein Mapping
Antiviral Pills for COVID-19 Now in Clinical Trials
“Oral antivirals have the potential to not only curtail the duration of one’s COVID-19 syndromes, but also have the potential to limit transmission to people in your household if you’re sick,” Timothy Sheahan, a virologist at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, told NBC News. Unlike remdesivir, the only antiviral currently approved to treat COVID, the drugs now in clinical trials can be packaged as pills.