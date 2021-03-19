The U.K.’s new test-and-sequence strategy

Despite experts’ pleas for increased COVID-19 sequencing to identify and track new variants, most countries still lag in sequencing efforts. In the U.K., however, sequencing rates are not only significantly higher, the country has also adopted a new guideline requiring all positive samples from travelers visiting from “red list” countries to be sequenced and tracked. Read more…

Progress on a vaccine for children

While global vaccination rates have been creeping up, Moderna has just started enrolling participants in its KidCOVE study to evaluate safety of the vaccine in children aged 6 months to 12 years old. Read more…

Is CAR-M the new CAR-T?

Animal studies have shown when a CAR is attached to a macrophage it can “enter the tumor’s environment like a Trojan horse,” Jason Mast writes for Endpoints News, to attack the tumor and also convert other macrophages into cancer killers. Now, a new trial is testing CAR-macrophages, or CAR-M, in humans. Read more…