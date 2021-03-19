The U.K.’s new test-and-sequence strategy
While global vaccination rates have been creeping up, Moderna has just started enrolling participants in its KidCOVE study to evaluate safety of the vaccine in children aged 6 months to 12 years old. Read more…
Is CAR-M the new CAR-T?
Animal studies have shown when a CAR is attached to a macrophage it can “enter the tumor’s environment like a Trojan horse,” Jason Mast writes for Endpoints News, to attack the tumor and also convert other macrophages into cancer killers. Now, a new trial is testing CAR-macrophages, or CAR-M, in humans. Read more…