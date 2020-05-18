Every organization is navigating the choppy waters of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our clients are working hard to help answer seemingly endless questions and offer needed services and advice. Here are three stories that highlight how clients are responding: East Boston Neighborhood Health Center is at the center of the COVID-19 crisis, serving vulnerable patients living in or nearby the hard-hit city of Chelsea, Mass. CEO Manny Lopes is serving an important role as an advocate for this community, sharing his thoughts on racial and socio-economic inequities during recent interviews on MSNBC, the Boston Globe and Boston Herald.



SmartPharm Therapeutics has an unique approach to COVID-19 treatment, using monoclonal antibodies to neutralize the virus and protect people from infection. Unlike traditional approaches, it does not rely on the body’s immune system to mount a defense. Because of COVID-19, SmartPharm is now in the spotlight faster than intended, and together with Greenough it has opportunistically put a stake in the ground, reaching potential partners and investors through stories in BioWorld, Regulatory Focus, Forbes, EndPoints and the Milken Institute. The pandemic struck as allergy season was getting underway, and many overlapping symptoms created panic among allergy sufferers who feared sneezes and coughs could be a COVID-19 infection. To address this confusion, which tax a suddenly overwhelmed health system, Thermo Fisher Scientific made its U.S. medical director for immunodiagnostics, Dr. Lakiea Wright, available for media. As a respected physician, who also practices at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, her guidance across national media, including CNN and Men’s Health as well as local broadcast news on WCVB, has reassured many seasonal allergy sufferers in recent weeks.