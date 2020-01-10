AI investment by health systems continues to grow

Administrative process improvements across healthcare are desperately needed, and more health systems are investing in artificial intelligence to help facilitate change.

As Healthcare IT News reporter Nathan Eddy points out, many in the healthcare ecosystem are already well on their way. An October Optum survey of 500 U.S. health industry leaders from hospitals, health plans, life sciences and employers, found 22% of respondents are in the late stages of AI strategy implementation.

As AI benefits accrue across the healthcare ecosystem, real savings are possible. According to an Accenture report, key clinical health AI applications could potentially create $150 billion in annual savings for the U.S. healthcare economy by 2026.

Healthcare makes good on addressing social needs

In 2019, the phrase “social determinants” dominated headlines. Fortunately, this wasn’t a case of all talk, no action.

Steve Ross Johnson of Modern Healthcare recently wrote, “From affordable housing initiatives to funding economic revitalization of impoverished communities, the year saw industry leaders make some of their biggest investments yet toward addressing socioeconomic factors tied to improving patient outcomes.”

Some suspect that swift progress in addressing the social needs of patients through targeted interventions may be a response to a reimbursement landscape that’s encouraging providers to take on more risk.

Tech Giants Shake Industry with Big Moves in 2019

The nation’s biggest technology companies, including Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft, all made significant healthcare plays in 2019, and this shows these nontraditional competitors are here to stay.

Apple’s consumer- and enterprise-facing health projects are especially notable. Business Insider recently reported that Apple has even more planned for 2020, a sign of its deliberate and aggressive strategy. In fact, some industry projections have Apple’s healthcare division generating $313 billion in revenue by 2027.

