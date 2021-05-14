Healthcare Stories You May Have Missed – May 2021

On consecutive days, President Biden met with six governors to discuss “best practices” in vaccinating citizens and the CDC’s advisory committee recommended giving Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine to kids as young as 12. While these are important milestones in the fight against the coronavirus, a new poll shows us that most of the Americans who remain unvaccinated need convincing. According to the survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 11% of people who remain unvaccinated say they definitely will get the shot, while 34% say they definitely won’t. That leaves a large group of citizens in the middle who might still roll up their sleeves — including 27% who say they probably will and 27% who say they probably won’t — if someone credible addressed their concerns.

As efforts to combat vaccine hesitancy continue especially among communities of color, the American Medical Association (AMA) is vowing to “fight and dismantle white supremacy and racism in the U.S. health care system” — and within its own walls. In an 83-page report obtained by Stat, the AMA details many of the ways it has excluded Black, brown, and Native physicians, espoused racism, and harmed the people of color its members take an oath to treat.

This week also brought new protections for gay and transgender people against sex discrimination in healthcare. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said the Biden administration policy will bring HHS into line with a landmark Supreme Court decision last year in a workplace discrimination case, which established that federal laws against sex discrimination on the job also protect gay and transgender people. Hospitals, clinics and other medical providers can face government sanctions for violations of the law.

Finally, nurse burnout has been an issue for many years and the pandemic only exacerbated that. But new research from McKinsey shows there’s a real opportunity for hospitals and health systems to retain nurses. Read more in this Healthcare Dive report.