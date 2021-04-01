Covid-19 cases are rising once again, threatening to send more people to the hospital even as vaccinations accelerate nationwide. This week, CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, warned the U.S. is facing “impending doom” as daily cases grow by at least 5% in 30 states and the District of Columbia. So what’s behind the uptick? Leading public health experts have warned since late February that infections could pick back up again amid the rise of virus variants, but they aren’t the only culprit. More Americans, tired of pandemic restrictions and reassured by lifesaving vaccines, are traveling for spring break and some state leaders are pulling back on restrictions.

Walensky’s warning comes as the White House touts “significant progress” toward President Joe Biden’s fresh goal of administering 200 million shots in his first 100 days in office. The U.S. has a weekly average of 2.7 million shots per day, but vaccine hesitancy continues in many communities. The New York Times reports on one nursing home’s mission to vaccinate its reluctant staff. In the piece, Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC, changed her approach. She had been holding “huddles” with different departments to explain the science of the vaccines, but now, instead of continuing to load people with facts, she focused on asking them: What information do you need? What is your concern? The result: 79% of Sandri’s staff was vaccinated by March.

Last month, healthcare providers also saw the damaging results of a Wall Street Journal examination on the newly implemented Hospital Transparency Rule. According to the law, hospitals must publish their previously confidential prices in an attempt to make the industry more consumer friendly. But reporters for the Journal found that hundreds of hospitals embedded code in their websites that prevented Google and other search engines from displaying pages with the price lists. Foley Hoag attorney and Greenough client, Thomas Barker, told the Journal, “They’re taking an active step to make something harder to find. I would say it violates the spirit of the rule.”

Finally, in an essay published in Stat, R. Sean Morrison M.D., geriatric and palliative medicine physician and professor and chair of the Department of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine at the Mount Sinai Health System in New York, details the reasons why palliative care teams are underutilized despite studies showing improved outcomes for patients and families. He also outlines how to overcome financial barriers for hospitals as well as how to eliminate confusion between hospice and palliative care.