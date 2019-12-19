Providers Say Price Transparency Rule Violates First Amendment

Earlier this month, hospital groups gave a glimpse into their legal strategy as they fight back against the Trump administration’s new price transparency rule. In the lawsuit, providers argue that the disclosure would be compelled speech in violation of the First Amendment and that the order goes beyond the statutory intent of the Affordable Care Act. The groups are also asking for an expedited decision, saying hospitals could otherwise spend needless time and resources preparing for a rule that may be invalidated by the court.

Check out the Wall Street Journal to learn more about what’s at stake

———

A Sobering Look at the Hospital E.R.

Yale New Haven Hospital E.R. doctor Gina Siddiqui offers an unfiltered view of the challenges facing emergency physicians and the patients they treat. In this New York Times piece, she writes: “We tell ourselves the E.R. is meant only to stabilize patients, that someone else will handle the rest. But the problems I punt in the E.R. are also punted by the hospital’s doctors upstairs and by primary care doctors outside. No matter where I send patients, these gaping holes in care fester, like bed sores tunneling to bone.”

Read the full story at The New York Times

———

Cost vs. Care

Interesting new insights from Gallup show that Americans are putting off medical treatment in record numbers because of cost. Highlights from the study include:

A third of U.S. adults say their family couldn’t afford care in past year

One in four say care was deferred for a serious medical condition

Lower-income adults and Democrats most likely to report delayed care

Dive deeper into the data with The Washington Post

———

Predictions for the Future of Healthcare

What can we expect to see next year in healthcare? As this decade winds down, two healthcare investors from Venrock discuss how the election will influence policy, the future of primary care in hospitals and why they think big tech (Google, Amazon and Apple) will deprioritize healthcare disruption to deal with other more pressing issues.

Check out all the predictions in Fortune