Bringing the Hospital Home

Common in Australia, hospital at home enables some healthcare services to be provided to patients directly in their homes, freeing up hospital beds for more serious conditions and bringing down the overall cost of care. Seeing room to create the same result in the U.S. several hospital-at-home startups are now bringing this model to markets and patients across the country.

Read the full story at Fast Company

The Major Metric Missing from ‘Best Hospital’ Rankings

COVID-19 is shining a light on mental illness, chronic illness, and inequities. But when it comes to the various “Best Hospital” rankings, not even one considered the work hospitals do to mitigate disparities in care and outcomes.

But this could soon change as hospitals rethink and reinvent themselves in the wake of the pandemic and the social justice movement. When it comes to “measuring what matters,” providers, payers and the entire healthcare industry have a chance to develop new metrics that assess hospital contributions to community health and equity.

Dive deeper into the data with Fortune

A New Specialty Emerges

Many coronavirus patients struggle with symptoms such as muscle aches and memory loss months after contracting the virus. As this patient population grows, medical centers have begun setting up new specialty clinics. In its first three months, Mount Sinai Health System’s post-COVID-19 clinic is seeing exponential growth. The wait for treatment is now more than two months as these so-called “long haulers” continue to battle the virus.

Get the full story at The Wall Street Journal

Mixed Results for Nation’s Largest Nonprofit Health Systems

The second quarter captured the full weight of the pandemic’s drag on hospital operations. Many health systems experienced a drop in revenue as patient volumes decreased. At the same time, expenses are rising. With cold and flu season around the corner and the pandemic waging, it will be interesting to see how hospitals remain solvent and if consolidation across the industry will continue.

Read more in Healthcare Dive