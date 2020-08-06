Bracing for a Fall Wave

In a livestream interview with the editor of the Journal of the American Medical Association, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned the United States will need to bring its daily coronavirus case count down to 10,000 by September to gain some level of control over the pandemic before fall.

Fauci noted that the virus follows a consistent pattern beginning with an early increase in the percentage of positive tests, followed by a surge in cases. That same “insidious increase in percent positive” that was detected across the South and the West several weeks ago is now being seen in other states, he said.

See the full interview at NBC News

———

Racial Disparities in Surgical Care

The novel coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement have defined 2020 and shined a spotlight on health disparities.

New analysis of seven years of Medicare records reveals broad and enduring racial inequities regarding access to surgical care. The differences were particularly striking when it came to orthopedics and cardiovascular care with Black patients receiving surgery at lower-quality hospitals than white patients.

Dive deeper into the data with U.S. News & World Report

———

Can the Healthcare Financing System Stay Viable?

Former secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, David Shulkin writes via Healthcare Dive, “Three significant shifts in healthcare financing are occurring as a result of the pandemic’s economic impact.” And the full brunt of the crisis may not be felt until 2022. From a shift in payer mix to the impending insolvency of Medicare, see how COVID-19 could challenge an already stressed healthcare system.

Get the full story at Healthcare Dive

———

Isolation’s Impact on Elder Health

According to researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, if social stress becomes chronic in elderly adults, it can impair the immune system in as little as one month. This could have a big impact on elder care as the pandemic wages on and scientists get a clearer picture of the untended consequences of isolation.

Read more in the Wall Street Journal