Pandemic Update

More than three months into the battle against COVID-19, some states are starting to think twice about re-openings as the virus spreads. Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Robert Redfield are warning lawmakers of the potential for a “tremendous burden” on hospitals as the country prepares for a second wave.

For continuous, real-time updates, follow The New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/23/world/coronavirus-updates.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage

———

Primary Care in Crisis

Primary care practices were already struggling before Coronavirus hit. “It is not hyperbolic to say that the pandemic could be an extinction-level event for primary care,” says Rebecca Etz of VCU School of Medicine.

Etz and her team at the Larry A. Green Center have been conducting weekly physician surveys exploring their challenges, fears and hopes.

Read more in Medical Economics to see how general practices can be saved and the trends we could see later this year: https://www.medicaleconomics.com/news/primary-care-practices-are-crisisheres-how-save-them

———

10 Most In-Demand Medical Specialties

Family medicine is the most desired physician specialty in the U.S. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, orthopedics was the specialty with the highest annual compensation. With elective surgeries just starting to resume and primary care practices struggling to remain solvent, it will be interesting to see how these rankings change post COVID-19.

Dive deeper with Becker’s ASC Review: https://www.beckersasc.com/benchmarking/10-most-in-demand-medical-specialties-average-compensation.html

———

Shortcomings at the CDC

The New York Times writes “The flawed effort was an early revelation for some health departments, whose confidence in the CDC was shaken as it confronted the most urgent public health emergency in its 74-year history….” From outdated technology, to poor data to confusion and disagreement within the administration, see what went wrong at the world’s premier health agency as America’s pandemic response struggled.

Get the full story in the New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/03/us/cdc-coronavirus.html