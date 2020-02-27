CDC: Start Prepping for a Coronavirus Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that it expects the coronavirus to begin spreading at a community level in the United States. There have been 14 cases of the virus diagnosed in the U.S., all in people who traveled recently to China or their close contacts. But as the virus spreads to other countries like Iran, South Korea and Italy, we could see a bigger outbreak within our borders.

Check out the CDC’s recommendations for American businesses and families in Stat.

Insurer-owned Clinics Threaten Hospitals and Physician Practices

Large health insurers like UnitedHealthcare and Aetna are capitalizing on recent mergers and acquisitions by steering patients toward clinics they now own, controlling both delivery and payment for healthcare. But according to Chas Roades, a consultant at Gist Healthcare, “It’s very worrisome for hospitals. Suddenly, the plan you’re relying on for payment is also competing with you at the front end of the delivery system.”

Read more in the Wall Street Journal

Beneath the Hospital Gown

In stark contrast to the meaning and feelings conveyed by the doctor’s white coat, hospital gowns make patients feel exposed, vulnerable and stripped of their identity. In this op-ed, Dr. Ersilia M. DeFilippis writes, “It’s as if the concept of the hospital gown is so irrevocably tied to what it means to be a patient that we haven’t considered the patient experience without it. We could empower patients and family members to bring in their own clothes, in the same way that we encourage them to bring in pictures or other mementos. This small act can go a long way with respect to physical and emotional healing.”

Dive deeper in The New York Times.

What’s Behind America’s High Maternal Mortality Rate?

The maternal death rate and heart disease are inextricably linked, but according to Nandita Scott, at Massachusetts General Hospital it’s not standard for cardiologists to be trained on pregnant women. Why not? And what’s being doing to combat this alarming trend?

Learn more in Bloomberg