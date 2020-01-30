Coronavirus Outbreak Worsens

Chinese officials confirmed more than 7,000 cases of the mysterious illness and the death toll continues to climb. Foreign governments are airlifting citizens out the hot zone and international airlines cancelled flights to China. This week the World Health Organization will again consider whether to declare the Wuhan outbreak a public health emergency as the virus show signs of spreading overseas.

Does Care Improve Post-Merger?

Hospital consolidation continues to surge and executives leading the merger-and-acquisition activity often make the case that greater size will boost quality of care. But new research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that’s not the case. In fact, patient-satisfaction scores worsened at acquired hospitals, on average.

Can I Get a Lyft to the Hospital?

The ride-sharing company Lyft and Northern California hospital giant Sutter Health recently announced a new partnership to customize “individual transportation programs” for the hospital’s patients and health system employees. During a “test run” of the program, patients discharged from Sutter’s California Pacific Medical Center Pacific campus emergency department were offered rides “to a location of their choice,” and the program cut wait times from 23 minutes to just three minutes.

The Next Phase of Value-Based Care

We’re a full decade into the value-based care transition and progress is still slow. One in three healthcare payments flow through an APM, according to the Health Care Payment Learning & Action Network (LAN). But fee-for-service still dominates, so what does the next-phase of value-based care look like?

