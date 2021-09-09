Healthcare IT stories you may have missed –September 2021

While tech giants are seemingly falling down in healthcare, retail players are eyeing big moves.

Recently, Google Health and Apple both reported reining in their healthcare efforts. Digital health expert Paddy Padmanabhan posed a good question in a Healthcare IT News commentary: Is healthcare too hard for big tech firms? Paddy explains that finding the answer requires understanding the structural issues within tech firms in their approach to the healthcare market. Read his full piece here.

Elsewhere, as the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated mental health conditions, retail companies Walmart, CVS Health and Walgreens are toying with the idea of offering counseling services in their retail stores. “It’s an interesting idea to post a mental-health resource at a place where people already are at,” said Ken Duckworth, medical director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The WSJ published a feature on the potential strategy, fittingly titled, “CVS Wants to Be Your Therapist, Too.”

Last, as telemedicine maintains its foothold as an accepted mode of care delivery, experts say studies focusing on technological obstacles and virtual experiences as well as the effectiveness of telehealth are needed to assess quality. Modern Healthcare reported that a group of researchers who are part of a coalition that includes Kaiser Permanente, Advocate Aurora Health and Johns Hopkins Medicine are working to inform that research.

Only time will tell how successful these initiatives will be and their ultimate impact on the future of healthcare delivery. That’s all for this month but look out for my newsletter soon!