The Biden administration is making headlines with new appointments to key healthcare posts, while tech giants like Amazon and Google continue to make waves with novel offerings to support a new era of care delivery focused on telehealth services and improved data sharing.

Earlier this month the Senate confirmed Xavier Becerra’s nomination for U.S. secretary of health and human services, making him the first Latino person to hold the position. Only minutes after the confirmation, advocacy groups were reminding him of the need to bring the American healthcare system into the 21st century. In a statement, Connected Health Initiative executive director Morgan Reed said, “Secretary Becerra’s support for digital health tools and services’ increased use will be critical as we continue the fight against COVID-19 and to bring the best healthcare available to all Americans, particularly those in underserved communities.” Get the full story at Healthcare IT News.

Additionally, Amazon made a splash with plans to scale up telehealth services that will heat up market competition for virtual care giants like Teladoc Health. But traditional providers should also carefully watch Amazon’s moves into healthcare. In a report by Healthcare Innovation’s Heather Landi, she quotes Canaccord Genuity healthcare IT analyst Richard Close: “Amazon can offer things that other players can’t, and that is what makes it such a powerful company in the space. It can offer virtual healthcare visits, prescription medication delivery and also can deliver all the over-the-counter products and even durable medical equipment. In addition, they can offer on-demand, in-person visits with a provider.”

Lastly, Google published a blog post about using its technology to accelerate Covid-19 vaccination and improve data sharing in states across the country. STAT rightly points out that the company is far from alone as Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple published similar posts last week. “Just about every tech company under the sun has a legitimately positive story to tell. But taken together, they also tell you just how unprepared the U.S. health care system was to manage this rollout.”

