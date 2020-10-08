While the healthcare industry has experienced more than its fair share of challenges amid the coronavirus epidemic, there are some bright spots worth noting. Often, where there are challenges there is also ripe opportunity for out-of-the-box thinking and innovation.

We’re only three quarters of the way through this year, but 2020 has already set a new annual record for the venture capital funding being pumped into the digital health space. Fierce Healthcare reported that companies in the health tech industry have collectively raised $9.4 billion so far this year, topping the previous record of $8.2 billion set in all of 2018.

Additionally, Frost & Sullivan revealed several global trends generating growth opportunities from COVID-19. According to the analysis, robotics, advanced data analytics, IoT, privacy and security, and business model innovation are all critical success factors for growth. Healthcare IT News has all the details.

Last but certainly not least is a CB Insights report suggesting technology giants Amazon, Apple and Google are further penetrating the healthcare industry by way of health insurance. Becker’s Hospital Review lays out four trends to know and provides a breakdown of partnerships these companies have already made in the insurance industry.