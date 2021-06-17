Consumers’ growing interest in their health data has mobilized healthcare organizations and tech giants alike to develop new applications that meet demand.

Fierce Healthcare reported that iPhone users will soon be able to review long-term analyses of their health, receive automated alerts of changes to their loved one’s condition and share health data directly to their provider’s EHR system through the Apple Health app. According to Sumbul Desai, M.D., vice president of Apple Health, “A critical part of taking care of yourself is monitoring changes in your health, which can be subtle and easy to miss; so, this year we’re offering three new features to help you to identify, measure and understand those changes.”

Further, a new report from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT stated that 70% of acute care hospitals give patients access to their health data through mobile apps or other technology, and 75% give patients access to detailed clinical notes through a patient portal. However, access is geographically uneven. Healthcare Dive has the full story.

Another aspect of consumer health behavior is also making headlines: A new report from FAIR Health finds telehealth utilization is going down as the pandemic recedes. Claims for telehealth fell by around 5% in March compared to February 2021, which had a nearly 16% drop from January 2021. Despite the drops, many experts believe telehealth is here to stay, and providers would be wise to develop forward-looking strategies for optimizing virtual care before the public health emergency ends.

