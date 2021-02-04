The emergency approval of two coronavirus vaccines in the U.S. marks the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. East Boston Neighborhood Health Center is working to get shots into the arms of the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable residents and save lives in Massachusetts. EBNHC’s story is one of love for one’s community – CEO Manny Lopes worked at EBNHC as a college student and returned to lead the organization in time for the biggest public health crisis of the 21st century. “We’re going to have to redefine the new normal,” Lopes said to the Boston Business Journal, and EBNHC is looking forward to being a part of the solution.

While there is hope for a new normal, remote work appears to be here to stay for at least the next few months. It has had its skeptics, but, because of remote work, many businesses have discovered the importance of empathy, flexibility and strong company culture. Workhuman CEO Eric Mosley outlines different ways that workplaces have changed for the better in the past year in a conversation with Thrive Global. Human connection is something that many employees used to take for granted. Now, seeking it, employees are quicker to support a struggling colleague or offer congratulations for a job well done.

The past year has also been one of exploration. The WBUR podcast Anything for Selena seeks to understand the complex cultural legacy of Tejano singer, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. Maria Garcia, who hosts the podcast, spoke to The New York Times about how Selena’s story mirrors her own and what she learned from this project. For Garcia, Selena represents finding clarity about her own identity: “There was this tension between these two parts of me, and to see somebody who embodied both of those parts fully in the States and in Mexico, who traversed the two countries without code switching, who was the same person on both sides of the border — I’d never seen anything like that.”