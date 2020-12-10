As we begin to navigate these dark, cold months, it appears there is a now a light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel. Businesses continue to navigate the “new normal” and to press on in light of mounting challenges. Here are some news stories that touch on the current ethos.

Although the vaccine is on the horizon, accessing to Covid-19 testing is still imperative. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s The Just Project is providing Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) with diagnostic instruments, test kits and related supplies to enable free on-campus testing throughout the 2020-21 school year. Thermo Fisher’s Fred Lowery describes the need to support HBCU’s in an essay in the World Economic Forum.

Remote work and remote school have made households more vulnerable to cyber attacks. Arbella Insurance recently expanded its cyber insurance protection to the state of Connecticut. Agency Checklists described the new homeowners’ policy endorsements.

Streaming TV has been a mainstay since the start of the pandemic and Netflix scored another major win with its new Selena series. WBUR’s Maria Garcia shared her insights on the legacy of the late artist and representation of the Latinx community on NPR’s 1A.

The East Boston Neighborhood Health Center was named a Top Place to Work by the Boston Globe for the sixth time! The annual feature included a write-up on how EBNHC is supporting its staff serving on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic and a piece featuring commentary from CEO and president Manny Lopes on how the workplace has changed.