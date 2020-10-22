Here is a sampling of stories highlighting some good business news, as well as challenges on the individual level to the international stage.

The Boston Business Journal announced its list of Best Places to Work 2020 and our friends at the Arbella Insurance Group came in third place in the Extra Large Company category.

25 years after her death, Selena Quintanilla remains a cultural icon. WBUR and Futuro Studios recently announced a new, 10-episode podcast to debut in January 2021 with Spanish-language companion episodes. At a time of unprecedented debate about what it means to be American, “Anything for Selena” explores tensions around race, class, body politics and what it means to belong.

The Boston Book Festival’s Shelf Help initiative, which aims to expand a child’s love of reading by providing new books to two Boston Public School’s libraries each year, was featured in WCVB’s 5 for Good.

The eviction moratorium recently ended in Massachusetts, leaving thousands of families vulnerable in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. East Boston Neighborhood Health Center care navigator Kimberly Mendoza Iraheta described the urgent issue in Boston.com.

On September 29th, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America petitioned the United Nations over Turkey’s conversion of UNESCO World Heritage Site such as the Hagia Sophia into mosques. Foley Hoag attorney Christina Hioureas led the legal effort, stating in the Associated Press, “Turkey is in violation of its obligations under international law to preserve cultural heritage and to respect the political, cultural and religious freedoms of Orthodox Christians in Turkey and abroad.”